Police arrest three for attempted armed robbery of Antioch restaurant early Monday morning

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at 12:14 am, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at the Denny’s at 4823 Lone Tree Way. Three suspects entered the restaurant and ordered everyone to the ground. One suspect brandished a firearm, but all three fled before taking anything.

Witnesses gave a clear description of the suspects, the involved vehicle and the weapon they used. The business also had video surveillance that was reviewed by officers which captured the incident and the suspects. A detailed description of the suspects was obtained and distributed to all officers on duty.

Two hours later, at 2:15 am, while on routine patrol, Officer Inabnett saw a similar vehicle on G Street in downtown and contacted the occupants. Officer Duff was able to identify three of the occupants of the vehicle as the suspects in the robbery.

During a search of the vehicle, the firearm used in the robbery was located under a seat. As a result, a 20-year-old Oakley resident and two juveniles were arrested. The adult suspect was transported to County Jail and the two juvenile suspects were transported to Juvenile Hall.

