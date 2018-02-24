Antioch High JV girl’s basketball player scores big, moved up to varsity team for playoffs

By Rossolynn Turner

Antioch High School no longer has a secret. It came out when Brizhit Turner, a JV girls’ basketball player, scored a total of 25 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists against the Panther’s rival school, Deer Valley High beating the crosstown Wolverines 36-26 on Thursday, February 8. Brizhit showed her skills again on February 13 scoring a double double with 26 points and 14 rebounds, plus four steals, three assists and three blocks creating a victory against their other rival school, Pittsburg High, edging the Pirates 47-45.

The sophomore Brizhit, also known by her nickname Bree, is a scholar athlete currently averaging 10.2 points per game, while maintaining a 3.5 GPA. She was MVP and captain during her freshman year and is currently the captain of her JV team.

Bree had a slow start this year, but thanks to Coach Armenta, who believed in her, he was able to get that drive going again and the old Bree started showing up from her freshman year, causing everyone’s morale to fly high and score those victories.

Bree is a great leader keeping her team motivated and has great chemistry with her players, and was recently chosen to move up to play for the Panthers’ varsity team in time for the playoffs. She is definitely one player to keep your eyes on.

Keep up the good work, Bree and congratulations on being moved up to varsity to play in the playoffs with your new team!

Bree Turner drives to the hoop





Bree Turner MVP Trophy

