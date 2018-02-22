Man dies, woman in critical condition following shooting at Antioch apartments Wednesday night

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 at approximately 7:59 pm, Antioch Police Department officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. 3rd Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located two gunshot victims.

One victim was an adult male who was critically wounded and passed away at the scene. The second victim was an adult female who was also critically wounded. The female victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital and is still in critical condition.

The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



police at scene of homicide 1

