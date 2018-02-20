Antioch has another new police officer, hired from Modesto PD

From the Antioch Police Department Facebook page

On Tuesday, February 20, 2018, the Antioch Chief of Police swore in lateral officer, Shane Cole.

Shane grew up in Antioch and graduated from Antioch High School in 2002. Shortly after graduating High School, Shane enlisted in the Marine Corps and left for boot camp. Shane eventually became an infantry mortarman and was deployed twice before re-enlisting to become a combat skills instructor. Shane was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant in 2010.

After returning to the Bay Area in 2014, Shane was hired by the Modesto Police Department and graduated from the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Regional Training Center in September 2015. Shane was assigned to patrol before accepting a job with the City of Antioch.

Shane has been married to his wife, Maisie, for 13 years and they have 3 children, ages 1 1/2 years old, 7 years old, and 11 years old. In his free time, Shane enjoys spending time with family and friends and enjoys the outdoors.

A fun fact about Shane is during a military deployment in Singapore, he won a hula-hoop contest by keeping 17 hula-hoops going at once. This brings the total sworn officers on the force to 96, because the department had a reduction of six officers last year, according to Chief Tammany Brooks.



New Officer Shane Cole & Chief

