El Campanil Theatre to feature magician Nick Fedoroff Saturday, March 10

Nick Fedoroff – The Magician Is In

Saturday, March 10, 2018 8:00 pm

When Fedoroff is in the house, reality is suspended, and expectations are exceeded. His unique approach to magic blends extraordinary illusions with powerful takeaway value, as he seamlessly weaves your key messages throughout each performance.

This is where entertainment, education, and excitement come together, delivering an unforgettable presentation that continues to inspire long after the festivities end.

​A master of elegant old-school magic enhanced with a contemporary spin, Fedoroff has a style that appears effortless and graceful. His deft manipulation of cards and coins is nothing short of mesmerizing, and he consistently dazzles audiences with his talent and skill. An impeccable sense of timing and a delightful dash of humor round out his performances and elevate them to extraordinary heights.

Get your tickets before they disappear!

Tickets: Adults: $20 Youth (Under 18): $10 – https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/magic.html

Reserved Seating



Share this:



nickfedoroffElCamp

