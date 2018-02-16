Berkeley man dies while driving in Antioch, causes three-car collision Friday morning

By Acting Lieutenant Rick Martin #3343, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Friday, February 16, 2018 at approximately 9:30 am Antioch Police Officers responded to the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Davison Drive on a report of a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, one of the drivers involved appeared to have a medical emergency. ConFire and paramedics arrived a short time later and conducted life saving measures. The 49-year-old male from Berkeley was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this case.

According to Antioch Police on the scene, the driver of the silver Mercedes (pictured), is believed to have died prior to the accident. A worker with Fernandez Towing on the scene said, “A passenger in the car said he felt bad and fell over and had a heart attack.”

The passenger said the driver “stayed up the street in Antioch,” and that he “all of a sudden slumped over, his eyes rolled back. I tried to put my foot over and tried to hit the break, but it was too late. He accelerated, and we hit the car in front of us. Then I seen him move so I thought he was OK. A lady from the other car – who had a baby in there – came over. I told her my friend is sick. But he was gone.”

All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441 or Traffic Officer Robert Solari at 925-779-6900 ext.82372. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



