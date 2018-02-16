«
»

Boy struck by car in Antioch Friday morning, has non-life-threatening injuries

The accident occurred at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Putnam Street. Screenshot of Googlemaps.

By Acting Lieutenant Rick Martin #3343, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On February 16, 2018 at approximately 7:35 am, Antioch Police Officers responded to the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Putnam Street on a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation. The child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Speed does not appear to be a factor in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Putnam at Lone Tree


This entry was posted on Friday, February 16th, 2018 at 6:48 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime, Children & Families. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

sprang-vanir