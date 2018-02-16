Boy struck by car in Antioch Friday morning, has non-life-threatening injuries

By Acting Lieutenant Rick Martin #3343, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On February 16, 2018 at approximately 7:35 am, Antioch Police Officers responded to the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Putnam Street on a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation. The child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Speed does not appear to be a factor in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH



Putnam at Lone Tree

