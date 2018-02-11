SOUTHERN CAFE PRESENTS

NORMAN CONNORS & JEAN CARN

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 17, 2018

TWO SHOWS: 7:00 PM & 9:30PM

TICKETS: $45.00, $55.00, VIP $65.00

Doors open at 5:00 pm

Ask about our earlybird ticket specials. Tickets purchased before February 4th

includes $10.00 dinner coupon.

PURCHASE TICKETS: normanjean.eventbrite.com

INFORMATION: (510) 708-2013, (707)980-1848 prbellsoutherncafe@gmail.com

Southern Café, 400 G Street, Antioch, CA 94509 (925) 754-1172

Two Item minimum per person – Drinks or Drinks & Food. Seating is limited



