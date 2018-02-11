«
Armed Antioch man arrested for carjacking after leading police on chase from Oakland Sunday afternoon

Antioch Police and CHP surround the car in which an armed carjacking suspect refused to exit before being apprehended, Sunday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2017. Photos by Allen Payton.

Apprehended by Antioch Police dog

By Acting Lieutenant Rick Martin #3343, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

The suspect in custody is loaded on a gurney into an ambulance before being transported to a local hospital.

On Sunday, February 11, 2018, at approximately 2:36 pm, CHP officers notified Antioch Police Dispatch they were in pursuit of an armed carjacking vehicle out of Oakland on the city streets of Antioch. The pursuit came to an end when the suspect, a 35-year-old Antioch resident, pulled into the driveway of a residence in the 4500 block of Elkhorn Way near Deerfield Drive.

The suspect would not exit the vehicle and did not comply with commands given by officers on scene. Less than lethal rounds were fired into the vehicle, blowing out the windows and an Antioch PD canine was deployed. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. There were no injuries to officers or residents in the area. Oakland PD came to the scene and took over the investigation.

According to witnesses the man appeared to be Hispanic. But, his identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.

Suspect in custody


Police & CHP on scene 02-11-18


One Comment to “Armed Antioch man arrested for carjacking after leading police on chase from Oakland Sunday afternoon”

  1. Rjb says:
    February 11, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    From Oakland to Antioch. Gotta loooove Antioch !

