Elderly Antioch woman found bound, beaten by family member who police arrested Saturday morning

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau Violent Crimes Unit

On Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at approximately 10:22 AM, a resident from the 1200 block of “C” Street called 911 to report that an elderly female family member had been assaulted and was possibly deceased. The caller, fearing for their safety, fled from the residence to phone the police. Several officers responded to the residence. When they arrived, officers found a 76-year-old elderly female on the living room floor bound in tape suffering from numerous serious injuries.

The caller reported that a 44-year-old white male, family member admitted to assaulting the victim over the course of several hours and was possibly under the influence of narcotics. The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle as officers were responding but, was quickly located in the neighborhood. A short vehicle pursuit ensued, and the suspect led the officers to the area of “A” Street and Railroad Avenue. The chase came to an end when the officers disabled the suspect’s vehicle and took him into custody.

The victim was rushed to a local area hospital and is currently in stable, but critical condition. The suspect was also treated at a local area hospital and cleared for incarceration.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Antioch Police Detective A. Gonzalez at (925)779-6923. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



