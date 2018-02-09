To celebrate Black History Month and empower tomorrow’s leaders

Join African American students throughout Eastern Contra Costa County during their 1st Annual Black Student Organizations Summit and Step Show. This free event is scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2018 at historic Antioch High School in Antioch. The event will begin at 12 p.m. with a pre-summit kick-off.

Event organizers want to highlight important and increasing issues such as: college access rates for our African-American student population, College and career readiness and the preservation of student-led Black History Month events within our schools.

It is easier to build strong children,

than to repair broken men.

– Frederick Douglass

They believe that with the help of the NAACP, local artists, business owners, community members, fraternities, and sororities, we can light a fire and empower our students in an effort to show them that college is and can be a space where they can see themselves. Furthermore, we are committed to supporting students as they navigate leadership roles and acquire the necessary experiences to prepare them for a promising future.

This event has been primarily organized by students throughout East Contra Costa County High Schools to enhance a cohesive and united stand for equal access for all students. The pre-summit kick-off will be hosted by the East County Branch of NAACP Youth and College Division, then offer various workshops starting at 1pm and ending with a finale Step Show hosted by several African American fraternities and sororities from various colleges throughout the Bay Area. The first 100 student attendees will receive a free T-shirt, and all attendees will be entered into a drawing for two lucky students to receive a prize pack with a ticket to attend the Warrior’s vs Hawks on March 23.



Step Show 02-10

