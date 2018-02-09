Antioch man shot by police Thursday night was person of interest in homicide case

Also wanted for felony assault, had federal warrant for his arrest

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau Violent Crimes Unit

On Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, members of the Antioch Police Department saw Lloyd Joseph Harris, Jr. (age 40 of Antioch) driving a car on Golf Course Road near Lone Tree Way. The officers recognized Harris and knew that he had a federal warrant for his arrest, which listed him as “armed and dangerous.” Harris was also wanted in connection with a recent felony assault that happened in another Bay Area law enforcement jurisdiction. In addition to the above-mentioned information, Harris was known to the officers as a person of interest from a previous Antioch homicide case.

Harris was contacted by several officers in an effort to take him into custody. Harris did not comply with the officers’ commands. During this contact, one Antioch officer discharged his duty weapon striking Harris. Afterwards, lifesaving measures were immediately taken and Harris was transported to a local area hospital. While at the hospital, Harris succumbed to his injuries.

The event activated the Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) protocol. Members of the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office responded to the City of Antioch to begin an investigation assisted by Antioch detectives. Technicians from the Contra Costa County Crime Lab also responded to process the scene. A realistic looking, full-sized firearm was recovered from the ground where Harris was removed. Upon later examination, the item was determined to be a BB gun. The firearm fell to the ground from Harris’ waist when he was removed from the vehicle.

No officers were injured during this incident. The officer who discharged his firearm is a ten-year veteran of the Antioch Police Department and is currently assigned to the Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Lloyd Harris Jr from APD

