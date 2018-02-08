Dangerous fugitive shot by Antioch Police during arrest attempt, Thursday night

By Tammany Brooks, Antioch Chief of Police

Thursday afternoon, Feb. 8 shortly after 5:00 p.m, Antioch Officers located a dangerous fugitive wanted by multiple agencies and attempted to take him into custody. During the contact, at least one officer fired his duty weapon, striking the subject. A firearm was recovered at the scene near the 76 gas station at Golf Course Road and Lone Tree Way.

The subject was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. None of the involved officers were injured during this incident.

This case is being jointly investigated along with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



