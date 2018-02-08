Tall Ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain to visit Antioch March 27-31

Tall Ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, official ambassadors of Washington state, will visit Antioch from March 27th – 31st and offer exciting Adventure Sails, Battle Sails and Vessel Tours from the dock. Vessel Tours open the ships to the public for a suggested donation of $5 per person. Come check out the ship and meet her crew!

Sailing guests will embark on a two or three-hour experience. Adventure Sails feature sailing as it was done for hundreds of years. Join in a sea shanty, enjoy breathtaking views, and meet the modern-day crew that travels the west coast. Battle Sails feature fast-paced maneuvering and live black powder cannon fire as the ships vie to win the battle.

A ticket is required for all sailing passengers, including babies. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are not provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own (no glass containers, please). Accessibility is addressed on a case-by-case basis, so please talk to us ahead of time to be sure we can accommodate your needs.

Call 1-800-200-5239 for tickets and information or click here. A ticket is not required for Vessel Tours.

Antioch City Marina

5 Marina Plaza, Antioch

March 27 to March 31, 2018

Schedule

March 27-29

Closed for crew training

March 30 (Friday)

Vessel Tours: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($5 donation)

Evening Sail: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ($42-$49)

March 31 (Saturday)

Vessel Tours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($5 donation)

Adventure Sail: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($42-$49) Sailing on Hawaiian Chieftain

Battle Sail: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($42-$79)

April 1 (Sunday)

Boats depart Antioch to Crescent City



