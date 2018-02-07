«

Antioch Police increase traffic enforcement, issue 54 citations, arrest others for stolen vehicle, handgun charges

An Antioch Police Officer makes an arrest of a man for a stolen vehicle in the Somersville Road shopping area, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Photos by Antioch Police.

From APD Facebook page

You all maybe noticed a marked increase in the number of officers on the streets of Antioch on Monday, and this is why. Officers not only conducted a traffic enforcement detail during the morning hours, but then in the late afternoon/early evening hours, a number of officers also participated in proactive enforcement detail in which they focused their efforts on locating criminal offenders as well.

An Antioch motorcycle officer writes one of the 54 citiations issued on Monday.

During the traffic enforcement portion of the day’s activities, officers issued 54 citations for a variety of violations that are among the common causes of vehicle collisions in our city. During this time, two of the drivers were arrested for outstanding warrants they had, as well as one of the vehicles stopped being towed.

Later that same afternoon, the officers participating in the second part of the day’s enforcement efforts were able to take advantage of their numbers and got to take some extra time to meet with community members along the W. 2nd and G Streets business corridor, as well as the Somersville Towne Center.

As for their enforcement efforts, an occupied stolen vehicle was located in the area of Somersville Road and Highway 4 in which the driver was safely stopped and detained without incident and the case is still under investigation. Later, a man on a bicycle attempted to flee from officers in the area of W. 8th and J Streets. During his brief attempt to elude officers, he discarded a handgun before being arrested. He was sent to county jail on multiple weapons charges.

We are happy to see these efforts continuing and be able to incorporate some of the day’s activities into meeting with the community, as well as being able to conduct enforcement efforts we know are important to everyone.

See more photos of the day’s activities on the Antioch Police Department Facebook page.

  1. Julio says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Thank you Chief T to you and all of your officers.

