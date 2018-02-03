«
»

Vote now for your favorite Antioch businesses in the 2018 People’s Choice Awards contest

Exclusively from the Antioch Herald!

Vote for your favorite Antioch businesses in the 2018 People’s Choice Awards contest for them to win either a Gold, Silver or Bronze award and you’ll be entered to win a prize from Antioch businesses. See the official ballot below or on pages 9 & 10 of the February issue, and again inside the March issue. 2018 Antioch People’s Choice Awards Ballot

Write in the name of your favorite business for each category and complete the information section. Please clearly write or type. Then mail your ballot to or drop it off at our office at 101 H Street, Waldie Plaza, Suite 3, Antioch by March 9, 2018. Winners will be announced in our April issue. One ballot per person. Copies are accepted. Ballots will be entered the drawing to win gift certificates from Antioch businesses.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:

2018 Antioch People's Choice Awards Ballot
2018 Antioch People’s Choice Awards Ballot


‘s Choice 2018 Award logos


This entry was posted on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 at 5:21 pm and is filed under Business, Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply