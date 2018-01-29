Antioch Police seek suspect in Sunday night assault of Pittsburg man

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at approximately 9:45 PM, Antioch Police officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Terrace View Avenue where they located a 34-year-old male in the roadway. The victim was found unconscious and suffering from a significant injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in serious but stable condition

There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time. Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at 925-778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



