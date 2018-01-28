What to see in February at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre

RHINESTONE – A Salute to the Songs & Career of GLEN CAMPBELL

Performed by ANDREW KAHRS

Saturday February 3, 2018 8:00 pm

The distinctive voice of Rising Star ANDREW KAHRS is celebrating The Legacy of GLEN CAMPBELL in a Salute to the Songs of this contemporary Music Legend with Hits including Gentle On My Mind, Galveston, Wichita Lineman, By The Time I Get To Phoenix, Rhinestone Cowboy … And many more favorite classics.

Contemporary Music Legend Glen Campbell tallied 21 Top 40 hits, 6 Top 20 albums, 27 Top 10 singles, 9 No. 1 Country albums, 5 Grammy Awards, 3 Grammy Hall of Fame honors, and 3 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. He was a 15-time CMA Award nominee and 2-time winner. Campbell’s final album Adios was released June 2017.

​Reserved Seating ~ All Ages

Tickets – Adults: $29 Seniors (62 and Over): $27 Youth (Under 18): $12

Tickets: https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/Rhinestone.html

This show is part of our 2018 Subscription Series. Buy 4 Shows and Save 20%. Series Info: https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/subscriptions.html

This One’s For You – The Songs of Barry Manilow

A Cabaret Tribute to a Pop Legend

Saturday February 10, 2018 2:00 pm

BARRY MANILOW wrote over 400 songs including This One’s For You; twelve #1’s and 47 Top 50 singles. His unparalleled career is made up of virtually every facet of music, including performing, composition, arranging and producing. He has triumphed in every medium of entertainment and has received Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards, and an Academy Award nomination.

Reserved Seating ~ All Ages

Adults: $29 Seniors (62 and Over): $27 Youth (Under 18): $12

Tickets: https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/this-ones-for-you.html

This show is part of our 2018 Subscription Series. Buy 4 Shows and Save 20%. https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/subscriptions.html

The Vagabond Players present The Hallelujah Girls

Sunday, February 11, 2018 2:00 pm

The Hallelujah Girls by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope & Jamie Wooten

Hilarity abounds when the females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH!, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gathers every Friday afternoon. The women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now!

Sugar Lee, their high-spirited, determined leader, has her hands full keeping the women motivated. The comic tension mounts when an ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor, and Sugar Lee’s archrival vows who willl stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her. By the time the women rally together to overcome these obstacles and launch their new, improved lives, you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout “Hallelujah!”

Adults: $20 Seniors: $18 Youth: $15 General Seating

The All Hands On Deck Show

Currently on Tour From Branson Missouri

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 2:00 PM

ALL SINGING! ALL DANCING! ALL BIG BAND!

The ALL HANDS ON DECK! Show brings you an authentic American roadshow and radio broadcast re-creation circa 1942 filled with heart-warming songs, tight harmonies, rousing on-air antics, classic commercials and a sing-a-long excitement, all accompanied by the warm sounds of the live nine-piece Hollywood Victory Caravan Orchestra!

Audiences of all ages grin from ear-to-ear with delight as we unite with this heart-warming, toe-tapping musical message for all Americans! With 42 of the greatest American songs ever written and a message that inspires, it’s time for America’s most patriotic show.

Orchestra: $40 Loge: (1st Level Upstairs): $35 Opera: (2nd Level Upstairs): $30 Reserved Seating

Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra performs Ludwig and Leonard

Saturday, February 17, 2018 2:00 p.m.

Adults: $15 Seniors (62 & Over): $12 Students: $7 General Seating

Formed in the late 1970s, the Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra has established a presence throughout the county. The orchestra is comprised of forty-five musicians ranging in age from 15 to 94 who are music teachers, accountants, students, electricians, mechanics, homemakers, lawyers, retirees, dentists, engineers and computer specialists. Primarily Contra Costa residents, their only remuneration is the stimulation and satisfaction of rehearsing and performing together. In addition to the five-concert season at the Lesher Center, the orchestra also nurtures its dedication to the community by providing affordable performances to the residents of East Contra Costa County at El Campanil Theatre.

El Campanil Children’s Theatre Presents Mr. Toad’s Mad Adventures

Friday, February 23, 2018 7:30 pm & Sunday, February 25, 2018 2:00 pm

Adults: $13 Seniors(62 & Over): $11 Youth (Under 18): $9 General Seating

Adapted By Vera Morris

Here is a delightful new version of Kenneth Grahame’s always popular The Wind in the Willows. Toad of Toad Hall is an eccentric but likable chap given to ’crazes.’ His latest craze involves motorcars. Unfortunately, he smashes them up as fast as he gets them. He even steals one for a wild ride over the countryside. Naturally, this gets him into a great deal of trouble. His dear friends Badger, Rat, and Mole do their best to help, but their efforts aren’t enough, and Toad ends up in prison… after an uproarious courtroom scene. His imprisonment couldn’t please his enemies, the weasels, more. They quickly take over Toad Hall and trash the place. Meanwhile, the jailer’s daughter, Polly, thinks Toad is an exceptional fellow and helps him escape dressed as a washerwoman!

Performed by the children of El Campanil Children’s Theatre.

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch. For more information call 925-757-9500 or visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com.



