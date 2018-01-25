Brentwood man dies in three-car collision on Deer Valley Road Thursday morning

By CHP-Contra Costa

Thursday morning, Jan. 25, 2018 at about 7:01 am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a three-vehicle traffic collision on Deer Valley Road, just north of Empire Mine Road. Upon CHP and emergency personnel arrival, it was determined that a Honda Civic collided with a Honda Accord, and then into a Toyota Camry. The male driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two drivers only suffered minor injuries and complaints of pain.

At 7:50 am, East Contra Costa Fire units responded, according to Interim Battalion Chief-Public Information Officer Ross Macumber. He also stated that Antioch Police personnel responded to the scene, as well. According to the report by Interim Battalion Chief for Operations Craig Auzeene, there was major damage to two of the vehicles but only minor damage to the third and that Deer Valley Road was closed from Balfour Road to the Kaiser hospital.

In the initial investigation, it appears that the solo male driver (38-year-old from Brentwood) of the Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Deer Valley Road and for unknown reasons, he veered across the solid double yellow lines and into oncoming southbound traffic on Deer Valley Road, directly into the path of the oncoming Honda Accord and collided with the Accord. Then the Civic spun out of control, continuing in the southbound lane and collided with the oncoming Toyota.

The solo female driver from the Accord was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries only and the solo female driver from the Toyota was privately taken to a local hospital for only minor complaints of pain only.

Tragically the 38-year-old male driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Contra Costa County Coroner was dispatched to the scene to identify the deceased male and recover his body. The Coroner’s office will be the lead agency regarding the release of the deceased male identity.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision. This collision is still under investigation and if anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



DVRd fatal collision 1-25-18A





DVRd fatal collision 1-25-18B

