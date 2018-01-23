Antioch Sports heroes to be inducted into Diablo Valley College Athletic Hall of Fame

The 2018 DVC Hall of Fame will welcome eight new enshrines. The inductees include two Antioch sports heroes, Gene “Butch” Rounsaville and Robert Hubbard.

Rounsaville was the 1964 Male Athlete of the year at DVC, culminating a fabulous year where he was named first team All-Golden Gate Conference as both a quarterback in football and pitcher in baseball as well as being a starter on the Viking basketball team. After DVC, “Butch” was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and later went on to pitch in the major leagues with the Chicago White Sox.

Rounsaville has also been honored with induction into the Reading, PA Phillies AA Baseball Hall of Fame (2006) and the Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame (2007). He joins fellow Antioch High graduates, Tim Foote, Baseball (2008), Steve Sanchez, Wrestling (2009) and Rally Rounsaville, Basketball (2009) as DVC Hall of Famers. Sanchez and Rally Rounsaville are also inductees of the Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame.

Hubbard, current head football coach at Deer Valley High School, was a record setting running back while at DVC in 2002-03. In 2003 Hubbard amassed an all-time school record of 1,518 yards rushing while being named to the Mid-Empire Conference’s first team.

After DVC, Hubbard accepted a scholarship to the University of Nevada at Reno and played there his two remaining collegiate seasons. Hubbard led his Deer Valley football team to the North Coast Section Playoffs this past season.

Other members of this year’s class of inductees that will be honored are: Marv McKean, Coach; Sue Lindh, All-Around Female Athlete; Dr. Michael Oberlander, Team Doctor; Will Levy, Basketball; Lindsey Azevedo, Softball and Stefanie Hanf-Grinstead, Track & Field. The induction ceremonies will be held on February 22, 2018 at 6:00 PM at Diablo Valley College. For dinner ticket information contact Steve Ward at (925) 969-2762 or sward@dvc.edu.



Share this:



Butch Rounsaville

