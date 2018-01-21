On Saturday, January 27, 2018, there will be an East County March for Equality and Unification. Starting at 10 AM at the Somersville Towne Center mall, 2550 Somersville Road in Antioch, community members will gather and proceed down Delta Fair Blvd. The march will end at Los Medanos College, culminating with a rally that ends at 1:00 PM. During the rally, there will be multiple speakers from various faith groups and civic groups.

This march is a positive event to foster equality for all and unification across the diverse makeup of the East County communities. The march, crossing between the two cities of Antioch and Pittsburg, signifies a connection between all the communities within East County. We are stronger together than apart.

The march is sponsored by the East County Branch of the NAACP, Indivisible East Contra Costa County, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Contra Costa County and Todos Unidos.