Nominations now open for annual community awards at Antioch Chamber of Commerce Inaugural Gala March 9

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce annually celebrates the best of Antioch for their contributions in developing the social and economic well-being of our community.

Friday, March 9, 2018

6:00 PM Hors d’Oeurvres

Silent Auction

7:00 PM Dinner

7:45 Program Begins

Lone Tree Golf Course & Event Center

4800 Golf Course Road, Antioch CA 94531

Cost Per Person: $75 per Person or

Cost Per Table: $700 for a table of eight.

Dress: Cocktail Attire

The Chamber is pleased to open nominations for 2017 in the following categories:

Youth of the Year Download Youth of the Year Nomination Form

Non-profit of the Year Download Non-profit of the Year Nomination Form

Citizen of the Year – Most Impact Download Citizen of the Year – Most Impact – Nomination Form

Citizen of the Year – Lifetime Achievement Download Citizen of the Year – Lifetime Achievement – Nomination Form

Small Business of the Year Download Small Business of the Year Nomination Form

Large Business of the Year Download Large Business of the Year Nomination Form

Green Business of the Year – this will be the first year for this award, and the winner will be selected and presented by Delta Diablo Sanitation District Download Green Business of the Year Nomination Form Nomination forms must be completed and received by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce no later than Friday, January 26, 2018. Please complete these forms and fax to 925.757.5286. You can also send by email to frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com

Or mail it to:

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce, 101 H Street, Unit 4, Antioch CA 94509



