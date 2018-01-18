The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will perform roadwork on Kirker Pass Road at the intersection of Hess Road (south) on Wednesday and Thursday, January 24 and 25, 2018, weather permitting, to replace the center-divide crash cushion system.

Traffic will be controlled with temporary single-lane closures reducing the two lanes to a single lane in both directions. Turning left from Kirker Pass Road (southbound) onto Hess Road will not be permitted during the work. The lane closures will occur between the hours of 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Changeable message sign boards and other construction signs will be placed in advance of the work.



