CHP Motorcycle Officer injured by DUI driver on Monday recovering from surgery on legs

Pittsburg woman arrested on multiple counts

By CHP – Contra Costa

In a post on the CHP – Contra Costa Facebook page on Wednesday it states, “Officer Martin Lendway is a true CHP MOTOR with Blue & Gold running through his veins!! He had successful surgery on both legs and has started his long road to recovery. We truly appreciate everyone’s warm wishes and thoughts & prayers. We are grateful for such a supportive community.” In a previous post on Tuesday, it states, “THOUGHTS & PRAYERS FOR A SPEEDY RECOVERY Join us in our thoughts and prayers as Officer Lendway goes into surgery today for his injuries and wishing him a safe & speedy recovery. Thank you for all your support, we greatly appreciate it.”

On Monday, January 15, 2018 at about 6:15pm, a Contra Costa CHP Motorcycle Officer, Officer Lendway #19914, was on scene assisting citizens involved in a non-injury two vehicle traffic collision at SR-4 eastbound and Port Chicago Highway.

Officer Lendway assisted the vehicles involved (a black 2013 Ford F-150 and a silver 2014 Lexus ES350) off the roadway and to the center median area where information could be exchanged. Officer Lendway then parked his CHP Motorcycle behind the vehicles with its rear emergency red and blue lights activated to warn traffic and then walked up to help the motorists.

Officer Lendway stood next to the Lexus while helping the motorist, which was parked just in front of the Ford F-150. Meanwhile, the driver of a black 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving off the roadway and within the center median passing all traffic, and approaching Officer Lendway’s parked motorcycle. But the driver of the Chevrolet continued and collided into the CHP motorcycle, launching it to the right into the lanes of traffic. The driver continued and drove the Chevrolet directly into the back of the parked Ford F-150, catapulting it forward into Officer Lendway and the Lexus. The Ford partially landed on top of Officer Lendway, causing major injuries. Then in an attempt to avoid the CHP motorcycle that was launched into the lanes of traffic, a blue 2005 Subaru Legacy and a silver 2001 Dodge Ram both swerved to avoid it and collided with each other. Six vehicles in total were involved.

CHP personnel and emergency personnel quickly arrived on scene and began treating Officer Lendway for his injuries. He was then transported to a local Hospital for major injuries but thankfully non-life threatening.

The female driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, Tammy Peggy Louise Walker of Pittsburg, DOB 10-29-1965, was investigated by CHP Officers while on scene for DUI and subsequently arrested for suspicion of FELONY DUI causing great bodily injury to another person while driving under the influence. Walker was taken to a local hospital, treated and released. Then Walker was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility where she was booked for the following charges;

-2 counts of FELONY DUI causing great bodily injury to another person while driving under the influence

-Vehicular reckless driving causing bodily injury

-Assault on a peace officer causing great bodily injury

-Driving on a SUSPENDED driver license for a PRIOR DUI conviction and causing great bodily injury to another person

Alcohol and DUI driving are factors in this collision. It is still under investigation. And if there are more people that witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it or the Chevrolet Trailblazer just prior to the collision, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980, Thank you and thank you to those citizens that stopped and help render aid to Officer Lendway.



Tammy Peggy Louise Walker mug shot





CHP Officer Martin Lendway & friend





CHP Officer Martin Lendway

