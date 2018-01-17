Head-on collision injures four in Antioch Wednesday afternoon

At about 12:47 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Office of the Sheriff received information of a stolen vehicle in Pittsburg. A Deputy Sheriff spotted the stolen vehicle, a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Bailey Road. The Deputy followed the vehicle as it headed eastbound on Highway 4. The Deputy did not activate the emergency lights on his vehicle.

As the suspect took the Somersville Road exit, he immediately accelerated at a high speed. The Deputy then activated the emergency lights on his vehicle. Moments later, the suspect vehicle went through a red light at Somersville Road and collided into a Ford F-150 that was heading southbound.

Three people, including two children, were injured in the F-150. They were taken to local hospitals. The suspect, a 23-year-old Pittsburg resident, was also taken to a hospital. He is not being identified at this time.

According to Antioch Police Lt. Tarra Mendes, Antioch Police Officers responded to assist the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. The incident caused the closure of North and Southbound Somersville Road as well as the Eastbound Highway 4 off ramp to Somersville Road.

The countywide officer-involved protocol was invoked. The investigation is being handled by the D.A.’s Office, Office of the Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, and Antioch PD.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.



1-17-18 accident scene by Belinda Sedano





white truck by S.J. Guerrero





White truck by Belinda Sedano

