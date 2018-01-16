Antioch Police arrest El Sobrante man for loaded gun, drugs Friday morning

From APD Facebook page

In the early morning hours on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, Antioch Police officers made contact with subjects in a vehicle at Jack’s Car wash in the 900 block of Fitzuren Road. As the officer first on scene began to drive away, the driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old El Sobrante man, got out of his car and the officer heard something metal hit the ground.

When the officer re-contacted the man, he saw a firearm on the ground which was later determined to be loaded. The man was found to be a convicted felon, on community supervision, and he also had narcotics in his possession. He was later sent to county jail, and we were thankfully able to get another gun off the streets of our community!



gun on ground





gun, magazine & bullets

