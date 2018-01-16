In celebration of Black History Month, the Southern Café is blending a night of historical Negro spirituals inspired by singer Paul Robeson by America’s Got Talent Finalist Lawrence Beamen. Lyrical hip hop duo The Lion’s Den will also perform their latest hits.

This memorable night will take place on Friday, February 2, 2018. General admission tickets are $25, and doors open at 5:30pm. For $40 you will receive priority VIP seating followed by a Meet & Greet with the artist at 7:00pm; Entertainment begins at 8:00pm. A portion of the proceeds will benefit His Presence Christian Worship Center’s Youth Department.

For general information contact the Southern Cafe at (925) 754-1172. To purchase tickets visit: www.lawrence-beamen.eventbrite.com.

The Southern Café is located at 400 G Street in Antioch, California’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

Lawrence Beamen at SoCafe





Black History Month at So Cafe logos

