Oakley man dies in solo motorcycle accident in Antioch, Sunday night

By Officer Eric Johnsen, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Sunday, January 14, 2018, at approximately 9:38 pm, an Antioch Police officer was travelling on E. 18th Street near Blossom Drive and Hillcrest Avenue, when he came upon a motorcyclist lying in the roadway. A 25-year-old male Oakley resident was found with major injuries. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male was later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Contra Costa County Fire Department. The Antioch Police Traffic Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

No further information will be released at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact Officer Eric Johnsen at (925) 779-6900 Ext. 84265. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

Please check back later once the police have released the victim’s identity.



