Antioch man shot, killed by Pittsburg Police during drug deal Friday night

Late Friday night, Pittsburg Police Officers were called to Nation’s Hamburgers at 3789 Railroad Avenue after a community member reported a suspicious vehicle at the location. Officers were informed by the community member that a man seated inside the vehicle appeared to be conducting a drug deal with a person sitting inside another vehicle that had just left the area.

Several minutes later officers arrived at the restaurant and found the vehicle described by the community member. As two Pittsburg Police Officers walked towards the car, they saw a man seated in the driver’s seat. Shortly after reaching the vehicle, officers saw a handgun in the center console of the car and both officers immediately began instructing the man to place his hands up and not to touch the gun.

Initially the man did as instructed, and placed his hands on the steering wheel. As officers continued to give the man instructions not to reach for the firearm, the man dropped his right arm in an attempt to retrieve the handgun from the center console. As the man began to raise his hand back up, one of the officers fired his service weapon. The man was stuck and our officers immediately removed him from the car and administered first aid until an ambulance arrived. He succumbed to his injuries at John Muir Hospital.

The man was 43-years-old and from Antioch. Our thoughts are with the man’s family during this difficult and tragic situation all around. We are also waiting to release his name, until his family has been notified.

The Contra Costa County Officer Involved Fatal Incident Protocol was enacted and the Pittsburg Police Department has entered a joint investigation with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.



