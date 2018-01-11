«

Antioch Police arrest two men for stealing $5,000 of tools Tuesday morning

Suspected thieves of $5,000 in tools Daniel (left) and Chayce Honey. photos by APD

Stolen tools

From the Antioch Police Facebook page

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 around 9:00AM, Antioch Police Officers took a burglary report from a victim on Valley Way that occurred a few hours earlier. The burglars stole about $5000 worth of tools. Through investigative leads, Officers identified Chayce Honey, (19), and Daniel Honey, (39), as suspects.

A probation search was conducted at Honey’s residence, where both subjects were located at the residence as well the victim’s stolen property. Chayce and Daniel Honey were arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property and sent to county jail.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


stolen tools


Daniel & Chayce Honey


This entry was posted on Thursday, January 11th, 2018 at 3:55 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

mortarless-uneminent