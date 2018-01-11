Antioch Police arrest man attempting to steal from cars Thursday afternoon

Information posted on the Antioch Police Facebook page

At about 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2018 the Antioch Police Department arrested male (pictured) who was seen by alert neighbors attempting to steal from parked vehicles in the vicinity of Meadowbrook Road and Blythe Drive. They provided excellent information to dispatch which helped aid in his quick apprehension. When officers arrived, he fled, but was caught a short distance away.

We just wanted to thank all of our citizens who are working with us to get criminals into custody. As a friendly reminder, please ensure you lock your car doors and do not leave items of value visible inside. It greatly reduces your chances of a being the victim of this type of crime.



arrest of suspected thief 1-11-18

