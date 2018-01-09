«

Antioch Police search for hit and run driver in Monday night three car collision

Antioch Police on the scene of a hit and run, three-car collision Monday night Jan. 8, 2018 at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Blue Rock Drive/Golf Course Road.

By Allen Payton

The driver of a car that caused a three-car collision near the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Blue Rock Drive/Golf Course Road in Antioch, Monday night about 6:45 p.m. fled the scene, according to Antioch Police Sgt. Matt Koch.

“They were gone before we got there,” he said. “Officers are still following up on leads.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

Please check back later for details.

One Comment to “Antioch Police search for hit and run driver in Monday night three car collision”

  1. Rjb says:
    January 9, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Darn. Better luck next time!

    Gotta looooove Antioch.

    Reply

