Antioch Police search for hit and run driver in Monday night three car collision

The driver of a car that caused a three-car collision near the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Blue Rock Drive/Golf Course Road in Antioch, Monday night about 6:45 p.m. fled the scene, according to Antioch Police Sgt. Matt Koch.

“They were gone before we got there,” he said. “Officers are still following up on leads.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

