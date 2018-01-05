Six East County business owners form advertising, marketing, branding and public relations agency

ANTIOCH, CA – To meet the needs of East County businesses that want to grow and succeed, as well as to help grow the local economy, the owners of six local advertising, marketing, branding, website design, graphic design, as well as entertainment and event production companies have joined together to form the Del Rey Advertising & Marketing Agency.

Known as The DReAM Agency, the Antioch-based company offers those same services, plus public relations for both businesses and government agencies. They can handle any type of advertising and marketing from print, online, direct-mail, and outdoor, to TV and radio advertising, plus videography, photography, as well as event production and management.

The DReAM Team includes Markus Machado of Oakley-based Fidelis Advertising with over 27 years in branding and design, who serves in the capacity of Creative Director and Strategist for the new agency. Former Antioch Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman Allen Payton, publisher of the Antioch Herald newspaper, the AntiochHerald.com and ContraCostaHerald.com news websites, is the president of the company and handles business development. He has over 15 years of experience in newspaper publishing and advertising, over 25 years as a business owner, as well as over 40 years in sales. He previously owned A.D. Payton & Associates advertising agency in Antioch from 2001-2005, and was also the founding publisher of the Antioch Press, Pittsburg Press, Bay Point Press and Delta Post until he sold them to the Brentwood Press in 2005.

Clifton Mbanugo, owner of Antioch-based Clifton Creative Web is the DReAM Team’s Webmaster and Social Media Director, with over 20 years of experience and has personallly built over 2,000 websites for clients. Johnny Staton, owner of Staton Productions in Brentwood recently joined the team as Director of Events. He and his team have handled music and other entertainment for clients such as the Golden State Warriors, Virgin America and Oracle, as well as event production for the City of Brentwood, to name a few.

Rounding out the team are Senior Graphic Design Specialist Walter David Monterroza, owner of Kingdom Graphix in Antioch with over seven years of experience in design, photography and videography, and Graphic Designer Karri Reiser, owner of Antioch-based Little Owl Design since 2015.

Del Rey means “of the king” in Spanish, and the new agency works to treat clients like royalty.

“We can help them reach their market with their message in the right media, and also help them measure it to ensure maximum use of their money,” Payton said, mentioning what he refers to as the Five M’s of advertising and marketing. “We are committed to helping our local businesses and economy grow and to become more successful. We also shop local, further helping the local economy by using the services of local businesses, such as stores, printers and sign companies in Antioch and East County, to support the work for our clients.”

But, the agency wants to help local businesses reach beyond the East County marketplace.

“We can help businesses develop selling tools and opportunity chasing, to generate extra top of mind awareness, not only locally but on a grander national, and then international scale,” Machado said.

For more information or to set up a no-obligation appointment to assess the marketing needs of your business contact The DReAm Team today via email at info@dreamagency.us or call Allen Payton at (925) 457-5324 or Markus Machado at (925) 497-2686.



