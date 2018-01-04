New fare information available now

By Allen Payton

According to the BART website’s East County Extension page, parking permits for the new Antioch and Pittsburg Center BART Stations which are planned to open in May, will be available for purchase beginning January 16. The price for the Monthly Reserved Permit for parking will be $105, a Single Day Reserved Permit will be $6.00 and Airport/Long Term Reserved Permit will cost $7.00.

The Daily Fee for parking at the new station will cost $3.00 and according to BART Director Joel Keller there will be 1,000 parking spaces and about 124 reserved spaces available. However, he said the reserved permits don’t get you a specific spot. Just one of the reserved parking spots in the lot.

From the BART website:

Parking

The BART Board adopted the following parking fees at the Pittsburg Center and Antioch Stations

Daily Fee $3

Monthly Reserved Permit $105

Single Day Reserved Permit $6

Airport/Long Term Reserved Permit $7

Customers can sign up for monthly parking permits at Antioch Station on the BART Select a Spot system starting at 11 am January 16, 2018. https://www.select-a-spot.com/bart/

Some helpful points – you cannot transfer a monthly permit from one lot to the next, getting a monthly permit or joining the wait list does not impact your wait list status at other BART parking lots.

Fares

The following fare information for the two stations is also available on the BART website’s East County Extension page:

The BART Board adopted the parking fees and fares at the December 7, 2017 board meeting.

BART is applying its existing distance-based fare structure to calculate fares for the new service. For the 9.1-mile trip between Pittsburg/Bay Point and Antioch Station, the Clipper fare will be $2.00 (starting Jan 1, 2018 there will be a $.50 surcharge on all paper ticket trips). All BART discount programs will be applied to these fares.

The table below shows 2018 BART to Antioch sample fares using the adult Clipper card, a fare paid for with a paper ticket will be an additional 50 cents.

To view the animation of the Antioch BART Station, click here. To view the animation of the Pittsburg Center BART Station, click here.



