Music Series sponsored by Keller Canyon continues at the Antioch Library with Drummm® Jan. 22

The Antioch Library Music Series sponsored by Keller Canyon Mitigation Funds continues with Drummm® on Monday, January 22nd at 6:30pm. Celebrate the New Year with the trained facilitators of this rhythmic event as we utilize the power of drumming to benefit our physical and emotional well-being. This popular Bay Area group lives up to their motto: “Connecting the world in rhythm…one beat at a time!” Registration is not required.

The Keller Canyon Mitigation Funds are administered through the Office of Contra Costa County District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover.

The Antioch Library is located at 501 W 18th Street. The Library is open  Monday and Tuesday, 12-8, Wednesday and Thursday 11-6, and Saturday 12-5. For further information, phone the Library at 925-757-9224.

