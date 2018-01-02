What to see in January and February at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre

En Pointe Dance Studio Winter Spectacular

Saturday January 6, 2018 2:00 pm

At En Pointe, if you imagine it, you will achieve it. If you dream it, you can become it. Ballet- Jazz- Hula/Tahitian- Hip Hop

General Seating ~ Tickets. General Admission All Ages – (16 & Older): $15 Child (4-15 years): $10 3 and Under: No Charge

International Film Showcase – The Divine Order (Switzerland)

​Sunday January 7, 2018 2:00 pm

Switzerland’s submission to the Foreign Language Film Award of the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Political and religious leaders in Switzerland cited the Divine Order as the reason why women still did not have to right to vote as late as 1970. Director Petra Volpe explores this surprising history through the story of Nora, a seemingly unremarkable housewife from a quaint village who must learn to become an unflinching suffragette leader. After organizing the village’s first meeting to support women getting the right to vote, her family is mocked, bullied, and shunned. Despite the obstacles and backlash, Nora perseveres and convinces the village women to go on strike, abandoning their homes and families. A strong ensemble cast brings the story to its inspirational conclusion when Swiss women finally secure the right to vote in 1971. The Divine Order is a heartfelt and captivating film about regular people demanding their right to an equal voice.

Language: German | English | Italian | Swiss German

Not Rated English Subtitles

No convenience fees – Save time later – Buy Online now

Tickets: Adults: $9 Seniors: $8 Students: $8

Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway San Francisco’s Phantom Returns

Sunday January 28, 2018 3:00 pm

American singer/actor Franc D’Ambrosio brings “Songs of the Great White Way” to El Campanil Theatre in Antioch. Franc is best known for his role in the stage version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. Called “The Iron Man of The Mask”, Franc D’Ambrosio was awarded the distinction as the “World’s Longest Running Phantom”. Recognized for his vibrant voice and legato singing, D’Ambrosio also played the opera singing grandson in Godfather III and sang the Academy Award winning theme song, “Speak Softly Love” – both in the film and on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

D’Ambrosio’s resume also includes an Academy Award Nominated film, an Emmy Award Nominated television show, four-time Tony nominated Broadway show, Two Grammy Considerations, and a National Theatre Award Nomination.

D’Ambrosio also caught the eye of Barry Manilow. In early 2000 Manilow personally selected him to create and star as the male lead, “Tony”, in the pre-Broadway tour of Copacabana. The show enjoyed a successful year long tour. His performance earned D’Ambrosio his National Theatre Award nomination for Best Male Performer in a Musical.

Franc D’Ambrosio has toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe and South America with his critically acclaimed one man shows: “Franc D’Ambrosio’s BROADWAY – Songs of The Great White Way” and “Franc D’Ambrosio’s HOLLYWOOD – Songs of The Silver Screen.”

No convenience fees – Save time later – Buy Online Now

Reserved Seating ~ All Ages

Tickets- Adults: $29 Seniors (62 and Over): $27 Youth (Under 18): $12

RHINESTONE – A Salute to the Songs & Career of GLEN CAMPBELL

Performed by ANDREW KAHRS

Saturday February 3, 2018 8:00 pm

The distinctive voice of Rising Star ANDREW KAHRS is celebrating The Legacy of GLEN CAMPBELL in a Salute to the Songs of this contemporary Music Legend with Hits including Gentle On My Mind, Galveston, Wichita Lineman, By The Time I Get To Phoenix, Rhinestone Cowboy … And many more favorite Classics

Born and raised in Atlanta, GA, Andrew has never strayed from the soulful bends and warm twang of the music that sparked his desire to pick up a guitar and start writing at age 15. A cross-country move to San Francisco in 2014 deepened the love and longing for his southern roots, and now; at age 27, a seasoned blend of blues, country, and bluegrass can be heard in Andrew’s recorded music and live performances over 200 days of the year in the California Bay Area.

Contemporary Music Legend Glen Campbell tallied 21 Top 40 hits, 6 Top 20 albums, 27 Top 10 singles, 9 No. 1 Country albums, 5 Grammy Awards, 3 Grammy Hall of Fame honors, and 3 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. He was a 15-time CMA Award nominee and 2-time winner. Campbell’s final album Adios was released June 2017.

​Reserved Seating ~ All Ages

Tickets – Adults: $29 Seniors (62 and Over): $27 Youth (Under 18): $12

Buy Online Now – No convenience fees – Save time later

This show is part of our 2018 Subscription Series.

Buy 4 Shows and Save 20%

Series Info: https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/subscriptions.html

This One’s For You – The Songs of Barry Manilow

A Cabaret Tribute to a Pop Legend

Saturday February 10, 2018 2:00 pm

BARRY MANILOW wrote over 400 songs including This One’s For You; twelve #1’s and 47 Top 50 singles. His unparalleled career is made up of virtually every facet of music, including performing, composition, arranging and producing. He has triumphed in every medium of entertainment and has received Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards, and an Academy Award nomination.

A celebration of the songs and career of a Pop Legend, this special show is performed in cabaret style with a stellar cast of Music and Theatre veterans features the popular Star of JOEL: The Band, Kyle Martin, reuniting with his former co-star from The World of Webber, Tielle Baker, who starred in last season’s CHICAGO: The Musical, and Theatre Bay Area Award-Winners Nikita Burshteyn (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Andrea J. Love (Urinetown: The Musical.)

With a repertoire including such enduring hits as I Write The Songs, Copacabana, Mandy, Somewhere In The Night, It's A Miracle, and Can't Smile Without You, the universal message of Manilow's music has always been to inspire, uplift and to make it through. For so many of us it has done just that, and this show honors the message and the messenger.

Reserved Seating ~ All Ages

Adults: $29 Seniors (62 and Over): $27 Youth (Under 18): $12

This show is part of our 2018 Subscription Series:

https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/subscriptions.html Buy 4 Shows and Save 20%

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch. For more information call 925-757-9500 or visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com.



