Payton Perspective: Looking back, looking forward with hopes for the new year

During 2017 some really good things happened in Antioch. First, the Council hired a new city manager. Then the Planning Commission and Council approved plans for the new $14 million, privately owned, Rocketship public charter school in a challenged part of town. Plus, it will give at least 600 Antioch students the opportunity for a better education.

The Council approved the sale of the old Humphrey’s restaurant building and land at the marina to an investor who has plans for a seafood and nautical-themed, new restaurant.

They also approved the re-creation of the position of Economic Development Director as the city used to have, who will work attract businesses and their much-needed, well-paying jobs to our city.

And our police solved the 37-year-old cold case of Suzanne Bombardier’s kidnap, rape and murder.

Looking forward, we will see the opening of the eBART system and Hillcrest Station, which will both help commuters and the city’s economic efforts.

My hope is for the Council to rework the budget and hire the rest of the 22 additional officers promised under Measure C to get us to the 111 officers. But, at least use the honest base figure of 89 officers. That will help bring our crime under control – which is my biggest wish for the new year.

I also hope to see the Downtown Specific Plan Update finalized, the city-owned properties sold to the developer to bring new upscale housing and mixed-use projects to Antioch’s historic Rivertown, and the removal of that floating eye-sore of a house. That will help continue the revitalization of downtown. Plus, the renaming of L Street to Marina Way or Blvd. in time for the opening of the new restaurant at the old Humphrey’s location, which has been in the city’s plans since 1996, as well as renaming A and West Second Streets to Rivertown and West Rivertown Drive to provide permanent promotion of Antioch’s heart, where our city got its start.

Finally, my hope for the new year is that the city and county government, and the faith community will work to better solve the challenge of the homeless folks who live in town. There must be a way to shelter them, especially during the cold, wet winter months and the hot summer months. But, preferably year-round with programs to help them transition to a life of independence. Please at least for now the City must provide public restrooms that can be used 24-hours a day to provide our homeless neighbors with both dignity and keep them from doing their business in public. Perhaps like the kind on Market Street in San Francisco that have a time limit for their use. Something needs to be done about that immediately.

God bless you and may God continue to bless Antioch – Contra Costa County’s oldest city.

Happy New Year!



Share this: