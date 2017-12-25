«
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

“Glory to the Newborn King!”

Here are the words to the song that memorializes the most important herald that has ever been – the announcement by the angels of the birth of the Savior of the world, Jesus the Christ, the long-prophesied messiah, born in Bethlehem some 2000 years ago.  He was born to bridge the gap between humans and God, due to the sin in their lives, which breaks our fellowship and relationship with Him. This year, you can know the true meaning of Christmas by opening your heart to the message and reason for the season, the birth, perfect life, death and resurrection of Jesus. Learn more by clicking here.  Enjoy the lyrics and song of “Hark the herald angels sing.”

Merry Christmas!

Allen Payton, Publisher



Hark! The herald angels sing
"Glory to the newborn King!
Peace on earth and mercy mild
God and sinners reconciled"
Joyful, all ye nations rise
Join the triumph of the skies
With the angelic host proclaim:
"Christ is born in Bethlehem"
Hark! The herald angels sing
"Glory to the newborn King!"

Christ by highest heav'n adored
Christ the everlasting Lord!
Late in time behold Him come
Offspring of a Virgin's womb
Veiled in flesh the Godhead see
Hail the incarnate Deity
Pleased as man with man to dwell
Jesus, our Emmanuel
Hark! The herald angels sing
"Glory to the newborn King!"

Hail the heav'n-born Prince of Peace!
Hail the Son of Righteousness!
Light and life to all He brings
Ris'n with healing in His wings
Mild He lays His glory by
Born that man no more may die
Born to raise the sons of earth
Born to give them second birth
Hark! The herald angels sing
"Glory to the newborn King!"

To hear it sung, click here. 




"Hark the herald angels sing” Christmas Carol was written by Charles Wesley, brother of John Wesley founder
of the Methodist church, in 1739. A somber man, he requested slow and solemn music for his lyrics and thus
“Hark the herald angels sing” was sung to a different tune initially. Over a hundred years later Felix
Mendelssohn (1809-1847) composed a cantata in 1840 to commemorate Johann Gutenberg's invention of the
printing press. English musician William H. Cummings adapted Mendelssohn’s music to fit the lyrics of
“Hark the herald angels sing” already written by Wesley.




