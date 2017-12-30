«
»

Man arrested for vandalism to downtown Antioch business

The damaged window facing W. 5th Street on the American Plumbing building in downtown Antioch, and the suspect. Photos by APD

From the Antioch Police Facebook page

Thank you to our alert downtown business owners who called in on a male subject who had been seen breaking a window of a business on Thursday, Dec. 28. The incident caused over $1,300 in damage, however, the callers provided such an excellent description and location of the suspect that our officers were quickly able to arrest him for vandalism and an outstanding felony warrant.

the attachments to this post:


One Comment to “Man arrested for vandalism to downtown Antioch business”

  1. Lee Taylor says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Well done. Watching out for our neighbors works. Cleaning up our town.

    Reply

