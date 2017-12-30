From the Antioch Police Facebook page

Thank you to our alert downtown business owners who called in on a male subject who had been seen breaking a window of a business on Thursday, Dec. 28. The incident caused over $1,300 in damage, however, the callers provided such an excellent description and location of the suspect that our officers were quickly able to arrest him for vandalism and an outstanding felony warrant.



Man arrested for vandalism to downtown Antioch business

