Enter the Christmas Lights of Antioch Photo Contest to win prizes from local businesses – by Midnight tonight!

While the homes are still decorated with Christmas lights this week and you’re off work, spent all your money on presents, are in need of some free entertainment and have nothing else to do, grab your family and/or significant other, hop in the car, take a drive around town and take and send us a photo of your favorite one with the address of the home and we’ll post the photo here with your name as the photographer.

Then the homeowners and first photographers of a home who send in their photo and are one of the three whose photos get the most likes by Monday, January 1st at 12 pm Noon will each win a gift certificate from an Antioch business!

Email your one photo only (no videos) to info@antiochherald.com. Only one favorite home photo can be submitted per person. First 100 photos will be accepted. Photographers must also “Like” the Antioch Herald FB page to be eligible for a prize. Deadline for submitting photos is Saturday, Dec. 30 at 12 Midnight.

So, go see the lights and send in a photo of your favorite!



