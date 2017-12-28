BUFFET DINNER INCLUDED!

Opener

Jill Maragos developed her sense of humor and knack for story-telling as a survival tactic for growing up with a crazy family in Buffalo, NY. With degrees in Broadcast Journalism & Mechanical Engineering, she made the natural progression into Stand-Up Comedy.

She has appeared on Laughs (FOX/Hulu) and The Office (NBC) and she performs all over the country.

Headliner

Marc Yaffee is an award-winning comedian featured on the Showtime special, Goin’ Native: The American Indian Comedy Slam. Marc has also been seen on the PBS special, Crossing the Line, SiTV’s The Latino Laugh Festival and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.

Marc has been heard on Sirius XM Radio, Bob & Tom and NPR. Marc is a founding member of the Pow Wow Comedy Jam, who were honored as North American Indigenous Image Awards’ Comedians of the Year and the National Indian Gaming Association’s Entertainers of the Year.

Marc has performed five times overseas for the troops in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. He won the Ventura Comedy Festival’s Funniest Person Contest in 2012 and is a guest columnist for Indian Country Today Media Network. From clubs and colleges to casinos and corporate events, Marc leaves a trail of laughs that is funny not filthy.



