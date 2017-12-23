«

G St. Mercantile wins the 2017 Rivertown Holiday Store & Window Décor contest

One of the winning decorated windows of G St. Mercantile at the corner of W. Second Street in downtown Rivertown.

By Allen Payton

The winner of the 2017 Antioch Rivertown Holiday Store & Window Décor Contest is G St. Mercantile. Congratulations to owners Michael Gabrielson and Brandon Woods. They edged out the two-time reigning champion Urban Jumble by just seven votes and will receive a free quarter-page ad in the Herald. Thanks to John Goodson for helping count the ballots and to Mayor Pro Tem Lamar Thorpe for picking the winning ballot entries for the prizes. Thank you to all the shops that participated in this year’s contest.

Winners of the prize drawings are as follows:

$50 Gift Certificate to G St. Mercantile from Jim Lanter State Farm – Donna Langer

$50 Gift Certificate from Urban Jumble – Denise Ridolfi

$50 Gift Certificate from East County Veterans Thrift Store – Kathy Kunz

Desk Clock from American Trophies – Christina Wilcox

Tickets to Maya Cinemas from Reign Salon – April Celosse

2 Tickets to the performance of choice from El Campanil Theatre – Tricia Roberts

Prize from Oddly Unique – Steve Perdue

Prize from Rivertown Treasure Chest – Mary Knight

Winners will be contacted by the merchant.

Take a drive this weekend to Rivertown and see all the decorated stores and windows. Take A Street, G Street, L Street or Auto Center Drive north toward the river.

the attachments to this post:


G St. Mercantile windows 3


G St. Mercantile windows 2


G St. Mercantile window


