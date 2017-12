Frank Ballesteros’ production of the play Humbug! will have two more performances tonight, Saturday Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 24 at 1:00 p.m. at the Antioch Historical Society, 1500 W. Fourth Street.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for students and senior citizens, and $6 for children (ages 7-12 years old). There are no advance ticket sales.



