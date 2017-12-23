«
Antioch man arrested by Concord Police for guns, drugs Thursday night

Suspect Eric Rojo and the guns and cash he possessed when arrested. Photos by Concord PD

According to a post on the Concord Police Facebook page Friday, Dec. 22, “Last night around 10:30 pm, Special Enforcement Team officers found a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot on Lacey Lane. They contacted the male in the driver’s seat, Eric Rojo, and female occupant who were drinking alcohol in the car. Officers developed probable cause to search the car and found a loaded handgun.

SET obtained a search warrant for the male’s residence in Antioch and found a loaded short barreled assault rifle, another loaded handgun, over an ounce of cocaine, and evidence of cocaine sales. Rojo was booked at CPD and later into county jail.”

