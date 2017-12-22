«
Arson investigation follows multiple fires in Antioch Thursday night

A fire possibly started by an arson that burned the building at 1205 A Street was one of six fires in Antioch north of Highway 4, Thursday night, Dec. 21. Photo by ConFire.

By Allen Payton

A series of six fires on the north side of Antioch Thursday night are believed to be the acts of an arsonist, according to Antioch Police.

The public was alerted to the fires late Thursday night by the Public Information Officer for the Contra Costa Fire Protection District George Laing

Posted at 10:53 p.m. on the ConFire PIO Twitter account was the message, “Series of fire in #Antioch , 5 building on Madill st and 1 on A street. All fires now under control. All structures abandoned.”

Then at 11:00 p.m. Laing posted “#Antioch fires- A street (with photo)” and “All #Antioch fires under control.”

The photo provided shows the building at 1205 A Street on fire.

Asked if an arson investigation had begun, Antioch Police Corporal Shawn Morin said, “the arson investigators responded and took over the investigations. It will be arson investigations with the Contra Costa Fire Department that will be handling everything. We don’t have anything to do with it at this point. We don’t have any leads, we don’t have any type of information of who or what or how these things were started at all.”

A call to ConFire PIO Laing was not returned prior to publication.

Please check back later for details.

2 Comments to “Arson investigation follows multiple fires in Antioch Thursday night”

  1. Bob says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Homeless jus tryin to stay warm. We need to be specially understanding cause it’s the holidays and all, so don’t mind em burnin down buildings or creating messes in your front yard cause they are a new protected class

    Reply
  2. Rjb says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    All the filth of the Bay Area seem to live in Antioch. Gotta loooove Antioch!

    Reply

