32nd Annual Christmas Carnival for those in need at the county fairgrounds Saturday, Dec. 23
Love-A-Child Missions is sponsoring its 32nd Annual Christmas Carnival for the less fortunate families of our community of Contra Costa County. During this event of compassion, the true meaning of Christmas is shared with an invitation to become a Christmas Miracle, this is a special time to share your love and support for the community.
Can your organization be part of this ethnically diversified outreach? Can you be those loving hands of support so desperately needed this Holiday Season? We can certainly use your help and support. This year we are soliciting organizations to be a part of this Christmas compassion event that will make Christmas brighter for the less fortunate families of our county. Below are the service opportunities for the day of the event. Please consider whether you’d like to provide a financial contribution for this event or host a toy or coat drive prior to the event.
Listed below are the different types of services that are needed:
EVENT OPPORTUNITIES:
Qualified Leadership & Supervision Prize & Raffle Distribution
Carnival Booths Activities Food/Lunch Preparation and Distribution
Music/DJ Photographer/Videographer
Security and Registration Services Food Bag Distribution
Face Painting Balloon Distribution
Toy Distribution Coat Distribution
Miscellaneous Labor
For further information, questions and/or concerns, please contact Courtney, Heather or Barbara at Love-A-Child Missions @ 925.458.9337 or 925.458.4496
Very truly yours
Jerome Knott – Founding Director
Love-A-Child Missions
the attachments to this post:
Gotta love freeee! Gotta looooove Antioch!!