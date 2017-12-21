Love-A-Child Missions is sponsoring its 32nd Annual Christmas Carnival for the less fortunate families of our community of Contra Costa County. During this event of compassion, the true meaning of Christmas is shared with an invitation to become a Christmas Miracle, this is a special time to share your love and support for the community.

Can your organization be part of this ethnically diversified outreach? Can you be those loving hands of support so desperately needed this Holiday Season? We can certainly use your help and support. This year we are soliciting organizations to be a part of this Christmas compassion event that will make Christmas brighter for the less fortunate families of our county. Below are the service opportunities for the day of the event. Please consider whether you’d like to provide a financial contribution for this event or host a toy or coat drive prior to the event.

Listed below are the different types of services that are needed:

EVENT OPPORTUNITIES:

Qualified Leadership & Supervision Prize & Raffle Distribution

Carnival Booths Activities Food/Lunch Preparation and Distribution

Music/DJ Photographer/Videographer

Security and Registration Services Food Bag Distribution

Face Painting Balloon Distribution

Toy Distribution Coat Distribution

Miscellaneous Labor

For further information, questions and/or concerns, please contact Courtney, Heather or Barbara at Love-A-Child Missions @ 925.458.9337 or 925.458.4496

Very truly yours

Jerome Knott – Founding Director

Love-A-Child Missions



