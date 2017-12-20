Antioch’s Quail Lodge Retirement Community wins prestigious Senior Living Award

National Award Places the Retirement Community Among Top 1 Percent of Providers on Premier Senior Living Consumer Ratings and Reviews Site, SeniorAdvisor.com

Quail Lodge Retirement Community, an all-inclusive independent living senior retirement community in Antioch, California, and managed by Sunshine Retirement Living, has received the prestigious 2018 Best of Senior Living Award from SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in the United States and Canada. The award recognizes the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living and other senior living providers based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families.

Now in its fifth year, the awards program tabulates over 150,000 reviews to identify the highest quality care providers. To qualify for the award, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving four or more new reviews in 2017. Of the nearly 45,000 communities currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com, just over 1,600 received the award.

“The Best of Senior Living award is especially meaningful as it represents real world, honest feedback from our valued residents and their families,” said Luis Serrano, CEO of Sunshine Retirement Living. “Our amazing team in Antioch truly exemplifies our company’s core values of People, Passion and Excellence, and have made Quail Lodge a wonderful home for our residents, providing comfort and compassion in a welcoming, safe and nurturing environment. We are so very proud of this honor and to be recognized in the top 1 percent of senior living providers.”

“As SeniorAdvisor.com’s ‘Best of Senior Living’ awards enters its fifth year of honoring the top family-rated communities and care providers, we are proud to say that the bar has been raised,” said Eric Seifert, president and COO of SeniorAdvisor.com. “In order to ensure only the best communities and care providers win, we decided to make the criteria harder than ever and we saw over 1,600 winners rise to the occasion. Each year we are more and more impressed with the quality of winners and look forward to spreading the word about these award-winning organizations.”

About Sunshine Retirement Living

Based in Bend, Ore., Sunshine Retirement Living manages 21 retirement communities in nine states, offering senior apartments, independent living, assisted living and memory care. A family-owned business with more than 20 years in the senior housing industry, Sunshine Retirement Living’s mission is to be the preferred senior living provider offering value, choice and independence while promoting health and social interaction that exceeds residents’ expectations and enriches the lives of both residents and staff. By providing meals, housekeeping, activities, transportation, utilities and in-house management staff, Sunshine Retirement Living continues to build an unparalleled community feeling in each property. For more information, visit www.SunshineRet.com or connect socially.

About SeniorAdvisor.com LLC

SeniorAdvisor.com is the largest consumer ratings and reviews site for senior living communities and home care providers across the United States and Canada with over 150,000 trusted, published reviews. The innovative website provides easy access to the information families need when making senior care decisions, and features reviews and advice from community residents and their loved ones. For more information, please visit www.senioradvisor.com or call (866) 592-8119.



