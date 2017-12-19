Fatal single car accident on Balfour Road near Antioch takes life of Tracy woman Monday night

By Allen Payton

At 11:47 pm Monday night, emergency personnel from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a single vehicle roll-over accident on Balfour Road east of Deer Valley Road, according to Interim Battalion Chief Ross Macumber. The accident took the life of a 51-year-old Hispanic woman from Tracy.

The Contra Costa Coroner office identified her as Ivette Montes.

“As our units were leaving CHP was actively investigating,” Macumber stated.

According to Officer Nathan Johnson of the CHP Contra Costa office, the victim was “partially ejected and declared deceased at the scene. Although it’s not been ruled out, alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.”



Ivette Montes

