Local groups to perform Christmas music at Somersville Towne Center beginning today

Somersville Towne Center, East County’s only enclosed mall, will be featuring free performances of Christmas music by local groups, including two premier high school singing ensembles this weekend and next week.

The Deer Valley Divine Voices and Show Choir will be performing today, Saturday, December 16, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 17 Mariachi San Miguel will offer two performances from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Antioch High Music Masters will perform on Monday, December 18 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, Dec. 22 also from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm.

Finally, on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. enjoy a performance by the Antioch Strolling Strings.

Somersville Towne Center is located at 2550 Somersville Road in Antioch. For more information about these performances and other events and activities at the mall, visit https://www.somersvilletownecenter.com/events/.



mariachi-San-Miguel group





Strolling Strings group





Music Masters





mariachi-San-Miguel





DVHS Divine Voices





Strolling Strings

