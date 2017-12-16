«
AAUW offers free gift wrapping during Bookfair fundraiser and Olympic Gold Medalist’s book signing at Antioch Barnes & Noble Monday, Dec. 18

A percentage of your purchases will benefit the Delta Contra Costa American Association of University Women scholarships to LMC students and Tech Trek for middle school girls. Please download the form and use the voucher with your purchase. bnvoucherflyer2017

See related article about Eddie Hart, here.

